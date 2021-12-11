Atmanirbhar bharat in Defence: Successful test of indigenous Stand-Off Anti Tank Missile

This missile is expected to further strengthen the arsenal of IAF. And in recent times it is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons which has been tested. The others were long range bomb and smart anti airfield weapon.

On Saturday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested Stand-off Anti-tank (SANT) Missile from Pokhran ranges. The missile developed and designed in India and for Helicopter launch during the test met all the missions’ objectives. And for the first time, this was launched from a Russian origin Mi-35 helicopter gunship.

What was achieved?

During the trial carried out on Saturday, the tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, release mechanism, and advanced guidance, all performed to the satisfaction of the user – IAF and all the tracking systems also monitored all mission events.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), this made in India missile has the capability to neutralize targets upto the range of 10 kms, and it is possible as it is equipped with a state-of-the-art MMW seeker. The MMW seeker helps in providing high precision strike capability from a safe distance.

More about SANT

According to the MoD this missile has been developed and designed by Hyderabad based Research Center Imarat (RCI). This was done in coordination with other labs of DRDO and there was participation by the industries too.

This missile is expected to further strengthen the arsenal of IAF. And in recent times it is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons which has been tested. The others were long range bomb and smart anti airfield weapon.

Last year too, DRDO had conducted a successful test of the SANT Missile off the Coast of Odisha.

This missile has the capability of Lock-on after launch and Lock-On before launch.

March towards Atmanirbharta in Defence

The successful test is expected to boost the indigenous capabilities in the defence sector and today’s test in various configurations with advanced technologies for different applications is a step towards ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

This is for IAF

According to sources, this missile is expected to be mated with the Mi-35 attack helicopter and it will help in destroying the enemy machine.

Presently, the Mi-35 Russian origin helicopter has a Shturm missile from that country and has the capability of targeting tanks at a range of 5km.

What are the other weapons on the gunship?

There are — 23mm cannon, 12.7 mm guns, 500 kg bombs and rockets of different caliber.