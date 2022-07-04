Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence: Indian Navy plans to induct 75 indigenous tech and products in service

In the coming year the Indian Navy plans to develop and induct around 75 new indigenous technologies and products into the service. The number 75 is to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. In conjunction with Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) the Indian Navy will be unveiling the problem statements for Indian Industries as part of iDEX (SPRINT) (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC).

This will be done during the NIIO Seminar ‘Swavlamban 2022’ scheduled to take place in New Delhi from July 18-19. According to an official statement by the Indian Navy, a MoU has been signed between the DIO and the NIIO. Under this the two bodies will work on a joint project named *SPRINT* (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC).

And the purpose of the forthcoming seminar is, according to the navy, to engage the Indian Industry and Academia towards achieving ‘Self-reliance in Defence Sector’.

More about NIIO

‘Naval Innovation & Indigenisation Organisation’ (NIIO) was launched in 2020 on august 13 by the defence minister Rajnath Singh under Defence Acquisition Policy (DAP 2020). The DAP 2020 envisages creation of ‘Innovation & Indigenisation Organisations (IIOs)’ within Service Headquarters.

It is a three tiered mechanism and is headed by the Vice Chief of Naval Staff. At the top level, the Naval Technology Acceleration Council (NTAC) has been set up. NTAC will bring together two aspects of innovation and indigenisation and to enhance war fighting capabilities help in speeding up induction of disruptive combat technology into the Navy.

Also Read: Indian Navy on track in its self-reliance journey; Focus now on technological innovations

This body since its inception meets every six months and gives apex level directives.

Who is part of this?

Ex-officio members, nominated members of proven technical expertise and standing – from among civilians, scientists, from industry and from the Indian Navy.

Naval Innovation & Indigenisation Organisation Working Group (NIIO WG)

Every two months this body meets to ensure seamless interactions between the Navy and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in line with DAP.

NIIO WG also functions as the Working level Committee of the NTAC and the meeting of the working group is co-chaired by ACNS (SR)/ ACOM (MoD) as the lead sponsors of combat capability development

Technology Development Acceleration Cell

This is a dedicated organisation which is focused on innovation. Its role is to interact with industry and academia and to channel in-house innovations by naval personnel.