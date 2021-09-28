Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence: BrahMos gets airframe assemblies from Godrej Aerospace

Brahmos missile has the capability to be launched from ships, submarines, land based platforms and aircraft.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL) takes delivery of the 200th set of stealth universal supersonic cruise missile airframe assemblies from Godrej Aerospace. Each of these airframes which are to be used in the BrahMos missile is made up of 138 complicated sub-assemblies that are manufactured from more than 1500 parts. BrahMos missile is a joint Indo-Russian joint venture being made in India and has a large number of Indian components. With more indigenous components in these supersonic missiles, this will help in strengthening the country’s security through self-reliance.

The missile airframe assemblies were handed over virtually in the presence of the mentors and leaders from Godrej & Boyce, BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA) and Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) a lab under DRDO.

About BrahMos

The supersonic cruise missile can be used for a precision strike to destroy targets both on land and sea.

Godrej Aerospace in just three and a half years has achieved the remarkable feat of manufacturing 100 complex airframes.

In an official statement issued by the Godrej & Boyce, Anil Verma, Executive Director & President, Godrej & Boyce credited contribution by the team which had officers from BrahMos, Godrej Aerospace team, scientists from DRDL, and representatives from MSQAA.

He also assured full support to BrahMos, DRDO and MSQAA and plans to upscale the production in an attempt to reach more milestones in the future.

Adding, “The roots of Godrej & Boyce are based on self-reliance.”

Dr Sudhir Mishra, Distinguished Scientist & Director General (BrahMos), CEO & MD BrahMos Aerospace said, during the handing over ceremony acknowledged the milestone in manufacturing advanced missiles. He also encouraged Godrej to channelize its focus on design & development.

Godrej is one of the major partners of the BrahMos Industry Consortium and today’s milestone is indicative of the Make-in-India narrative. The company has been associated with this programme since 2001 and has been contributing in manufacturing most of the metallic sub-systems, supply control surfaces and nose caps. One of its business arms Godrej Precision Engineering, according to the company official statement supplies the Mobile Autonomous Launchers, and Missile Replenishing Vehicles which are used for the land launched versions.