Atmanirbhar Bharat: IAF gets MRSAM—a game changer in the air-defence system

Indian Air Force (IAF) gets the first deliverable Firing Unit (FU) of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) System. The system which will give a major boost to country defence capabilities was handed over in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Air Force Station, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy handed it over to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. As part of On-Site Acceptance Test (OSAT), the DRDO and IAI officials also demonstrated the capabilities of the MRSAM system.

More about MRSAM

It is an advanced network centric combat Air Defence System and it has been jointly developed by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This was done in collaboration with the Indian industry with participation of public and private sector companies including MSMEs.

This system provides air defence for ground assets against a wide range of threats – like helicopters, UAVs, fighter jets, subsonic & supersonic cruise missiles. And it also protects from guided and unguided munitions.

It has a capability of engaging multiple targets at ranges up to 70 kms.

This missile is powered by a rocket motor and control system which has been developed indigenously and helps in achieving high manoeuvrability during the terminal phase.

According to the Ministry of Defence the firing unit holds Missiles, Advanced Long Range Radar, Radar Power System (RPS), Mobile Power System (MPS), Combat Management System, Mobile Launcher Systems, Field Service Vehicle (FSV) and Reloader Vehicle (RV).

What did the minister say?

The Defence minister in his remarks termed MRSAM as one of the best state-of-the-art missile systems in the world. “It is going to be a game changer in the air-defence system.”

He also highlighted that close cooperation between technology partners & friendly countries has led to rapid progress towards realising the Make in India initiative. And talked about the synergy between Indian public and private sector companies.

On the occasion, Mr Singh remembered former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, and termed him as a visionary who had paved the way for self-reliance in the defence sector, and most importantly in the missile development programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria stated that the system will bolster the air defence capabilities of the country.

Who all were present?

AOC-in-C SWAC Air Marshal Sandeep Singh and President & IAI CEO Mr Boaz Levy and other senior civil & military officials were present.