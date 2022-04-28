Atmanirbhar Bharat boost: Indian Navy, BHEL and UK’s GE Power Conversion ink MoU; Check details

For providing a boost to the indigenous capability in the field of advanced technology for Integrated Full Electric Propulsion System for the Indian Navy, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and UK based GE Power Conversion have inked a MoU on Thursday.

Importance of this MoU – Indian Navy’s efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

With this MoU in place, the facilities and combined expertise of BHEL, a central public sector undertaking and the GE Power Conversion can be used for combining indigenous manufacture, faster induction of advanced technology, in the Indian Navy’s efforts towards `Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

A joint statement issued at the end of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 22, 2022, mentioned about the establishment of Joint Working Group on India-UK Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership.

According to the statement, the goal of setting up such a Working Group was to foster military and industrial collaboration in maritime Electric Propulsion systems.

More about the Integrated Full Electric Propulsion System

Electric propulsion has been identified as a key technology for the Indian Navy on new construction platforms, as there is a huge potential for integration of technology.

According to the official statement issued by the UK based company, these systems help to provide flexibility in layout of power generation equipment. Also to drive elements with enhancement of stealth features and fuel efficiency.

In an earlier interaction with Financial Express Online, Gavin Thompson, Defence Adviser at the British High Commission in India, had said that both the UK and India are natural partners in defence. In the 2030 Roadmap that was launched in 2021, the UK government has committed to work closely in the co-development of defence technology, maritime propulsion and aerospace.

He had also stated that there is a huge scope for knowledge sharing between the navies of the two countries. The UK is a one of the world’s leading developers of maritime propulsion technology and operators of Integrated Full Electric Propulsion.

For the development of maritime propulsion capability, a MoU is there between Rolls-Royce and state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

MoU was inked in the presence of :

UK participation in India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey

Talking about the MoU as the first step of collaborative journey for the UK and India, Defence Minister of the UK Jeremy Quin said, “With proven ability to support India’s frontline ships, BHEL is a perfect partner for this endeavour.”

Adding, that the collaboration characterises the UK’s commitment to partnership with India in support of Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

More about GE Power Conversion

According to the company statement, the UK based company is a world leader in electric propulsion. And some of its equipment is installed on some of the latest platforms of the Royal Navy, including the Queen Elizabeth class of aircraft carriers. And also the US Navy.The company has the capability to provide integrated solutions for installation, design, integration and life cycle support of electric propulsion systems