Atmanirbhar Bharat: 13th Aero India to showcase India’s cutting edge technology and capabilities in aerospace sector

The 13th Aero India 2021 took off officially with the defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the event in Bengaluru on Wednesday which was followed by a flying display. This is the first air show in the international calendar to take place post-COVID and it is also the first hybrid show. This year there is no public show, which means the show which is for three days starting today, Feb 3-5 will be all business days.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, the flying displayed formations which showcased India’s capabilities in the aerospace sector.

Takeaways of Aero India 2021

According to the defence minister the show offers not only the technological base but a bond is created between the industry leaders from the aerospace sector and Bengaluru too.

Such an event offers opportunities for collaboration and cooperation between Indian and global industry leaders, and also academicians, visionaries, Centre and state administrations.

The defence ministers of various countries, service chiefs, policymakers, foreign OEMs, industry, entrepreneurs and academia all come together to showcase, connect and collaborate. They also highlight policy reforms which are driving India’s new defence manufacturing revolution.

According to the minister, due to strict COVID protocols in place, a dedicated virtual platform has been created which would facilitate public participation.

Besides the air display, there are integrating seminars, Business to Business events, and product displays etc.

What to look for?

There will be inauguration of India Pavilion which is based on the theme of Rotary wings.

Conclave of Defence Ministers of Indian Ocean Region (IOR), 28 member countries have confirmed their participation either physically or through virtual space. The focus will be on the relevance of the region and its importance for stakeholders — from the perspective of trade, security and freedom of navigation

Even the Defence minister of Iran will be present physically for this conference.

Conclave of Chiefs of Air Staff from Feb 3-4 of 75 countries, which according to officials will be bringing in senior air force officers from across the world. They will be all together on one single platform and will focus on the common threats and challenges and further enhance cooperation.

India – Russia Military Industrial Conference.

Startup Manthan etc. And on the last day almost 200 MoU partnership agreements are expected to be signed at the Bandhan event on 5th February.