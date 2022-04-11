At the fall of Imran’s wicket, what is the state of play for India?

By Maj Gen Neeraj Bali (Retd)

The shadow of uncertainty caused by the ouster of Pakistan’s Prime minister Imran Khan is likely to lengthen even more in the months to come. The domestic, political and economic tumult that felled the charismatic cricketer-politician is unlikely to quieten soon. Pakistan could see a period of instability. How would this play out for India?

Arguably, the stiffest challenge to Pakistan comes from the parlous state of its economy. At 11 per cent, the inflation is fast eroding the quality of life of the poor and the middle-class. The problem is only exacerbated as the import bill of oil and natural gas – imports that meet 20 percent of the requirement – has risen exponentially due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Incidentally, the latter is an essential source of wheat imports for Pakistan. The fiscal deficit is now the highest ever. And the free-falling rupee has plummeted to 186. In a desperate bid to ease the ordinary person’s burden, Imran Khan had announced a Rs 246 billion relief package through a reduction in oil and electricity prices. This subsidy put a near-unbearable pressure on the coffers, and it will not surprise anyone if the incoming government has no option but to whittle down the largesse. Naturally, the prices will go up even further.

Over the years, the country has faced ignominy over its inability to service external debts. In the past three decades, the IMF has thrown life-lines by restructuring loans a dozen times. Last year, Pakistan secured a USD 3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia. But the terms of interest of 4 per cent and draconian penalties for default of repayments were widely regarded as humiliating. The support from China is not without similar tight strings.

The incoming government, possibly with Shahbaz Sharif at the helm, will thus inherit a basket-case economy with hardly any wiggle room. Even if the new dispensation vigorously pursues structural changes, the impact is scarcely likely to be visible for months and years. The first conclusion from the challenge posed by the economy is this: Pakistan’s options of fomenting trouble for India, much less reopening a front, are extremely limited. Indeed, many Pakistan watchers believe that the current COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa is a votary for better relations with India, a desire probably influenced by the feeble health of Pakistan’s economy.

The state of the country’s politics is no less unsettling. The endless jousting for political power saw a dramatic manifestation hours before the parliament ousted Imran Khan. BBC Urdu service reported the strange occurrence of a late evening helicopter landing at the Prime Minister’s Islamabad residence, carrying two “uninvited guests” – “senior defence officials”. Other media outlets later added flesh to that story. Evidentially, the COAS Gen Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum had called on the then Prime Minister to scuttle a last-minute move by the latter to sack the COAS.

It refreshed memories of a previous episode when Imran Khan had defied the COAS for weeks and refused to transfer the then ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. Incidentally, Gen Hameed, a favourite of Imran Khan, is now the commander of the Peshawar-based corps and was tipped to be the next army chief when Gen Bajwa retires in November. That script may change, but the changeover will undoubtedly be crucial for this year’s final story.

Also, the motley crowd of parties that came together to vote Imran Khan out hardly owe undying allegiance to Shahbaz Sharif. They have met their initial goal and are now likely to indulge in competitive populism (and worse) to build up prospects for the next elections. We can expect a government that will face fractious pulls from within.

Add to this mix the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan and the regular terrorist attacks spearheaded by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. You can reach the second conclusion: political instability is likely to dog the country. The next elections are due in August 2023, but most political pundits are convinced that it is only a matter of months before the next government collapses under the weight of its challenges. Who will then rule the country before the elections are held? Is Gen Bajwa eyeing a more significant role in governance?

Pakistan’s foreign affairs are in similar disarray except for its all-weather friendship with China. The relationship with the erstwhile ally, the US, has been markedly frosty. It has taken a turn for the worse after Imran Khan publicly claimed that the US was behind his downfall. And the relations with Russia have not resulted in any new agreements after Imran Khan’s ill-timed visit.

The emerging picture would indicate that Pakistan lacks the flexibility to create fresh mischief for India. Indeed, even in the much-heralded National Security Policy of Pakistan 2022-2026, there were only about 100 words on Kashmir. The J & K status change – something that Pakistan had severely criticised in 2019 – is not even mentioned in that document. Could there be a growing realization that the capability chasm between the two countries no longer allows adventurism? Will it be fair to conclude that Pakistan is too deeply embroiled in its troubles to needle its eastern neighbour? Should we cautiously acknowledge the dawn of a new reality?

The answer, alas, is in the negative. One of the most significant strategic mistakes a country can make is to assume that its opponent operates from the same template of rationality that guides our thinking. We based much of our analysis on a similar thought process and were blindsided by the Kargil intrusions.

Hence, while every indication suggests that Pakistan has too much on its plate to take on India, the compulsions of domestic politics – particularly the desire to build political prospects for the next round of elections – could encourage its rulers to disregard that compulsion. An increase in infiltration into Kashmir to stoke trouble and win brownie points with a domestic audience could well be on the cards.

The approaching summer is not the season for lowering our guard.

(The author is an Army veteran and CEO of management consultancy Leadscape Advisors. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited).