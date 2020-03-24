At least 70 Nigerian soldiers killed in jihadist ambush: military sources

Published: March 24, 2020 4:20:11 PM

At least 70 Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush on their convoy by jihadist fighters in the restive northeast of the country, military and security sources said Tuesday.

Two military officers told AFP on condition of anonymity that Islamist insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades and heavy guns at a truck carrying troops as it travelled near Gorgi village in Borno state on Monday.

