Assam Rifles Commanding Officer, 2 family members, 3 jawans killed in Manipur ambush

The incident occurred in Churachandpur district close to the Myanmar border.
The Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles battalion, some of his family members, and peronnel of the paramilitary force were killed in an ambush in Manipur on Saturday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.
The incident occurred in Churachandpur district close to the Myanmar border.
No militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
“Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Singh wrote on Twitter.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.