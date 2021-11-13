  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam Rifles Commanding Officer, 2 family members, 3 jawans killed in Manipur ambush

By:
November 13, 2021 3:20 PM

The incident occurred in Churachandpur district close to the Myanmar border.

No militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. (Representational image)

The Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles battalion, some of his family members, and peronnel of the paramilitary force were killed in an ambush in Manipur on Saturday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

No militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

