Ashok Leyland presents next generation capabilities for Indian Armed Forces

Indian Army will soon have three advanced technology products and solutions including light bullet proof vehicle, Light General Service Vehicle and Tank T72 GB Assembly aggregates like gear boxes.

These were unveiled by Ashok Leyland, Hinduja Group, to choose from at the ongoing DefExpo 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The show will officially be declared open in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Oct 19, 2022).

What was unveiled?

“JEET 4×4”, an all-new Light General Service Vehicle, which has been designed in house, developed and manufactured by Ashok Leyland was unveiled by Kargil War Hero and recipient of Maha Vir Chakra, Col Sonam Wangchuk.

The Indian company which according to its official note is considered to be the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army.

Other products and solutions were launched by Rajesh R, Vice President – Defence & Power Solutions Business, Ashok Leyland in the presence of senior officials of the Indian Army and the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

LBPV 4×4: Light Bullet Proof Vehicle 4×4

This bullet proof vehicle is an adopted version of Lockheed Martin’s Common Vehicle Next Gen. And based on the information in the public domain this has been developed under Transfer of Technology.

The company has described this vehicle as a versatile platform and has the capacity to carry around 6 combat soldiers. These soldiers can be sent in these vehicles in various contested areas for different tactical missions like Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorist operations, and also can be deployed for Patrolling, Reconnaissance, and Quick Reaction.

According to the company this has been designed for all terrain mobility and has armoured protection. Fitted with a weapon mount which will enable it to operate independently in the battle field, it comes with features like ABS, ride height management and all wheel independent suspension.

The armoured vehicle has been totally indigenized and developed in India by Ashok Leyland. The first batch of these vehicles has already been delivered to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2021.

JEET 4×4: ‘JEET 4×4’

The development of this vehicle is based on the proven platform This has been developed on a proven vehicle platform, and is suitable for the General Service (GS) role. According to the company this is equipped to perform optimally in plains, and desert terrain, hills, high altitude, and cross country. And also has all contemporary technology on board.

Ashok Leyland JEET 4×4. (Photo: Ashok Leyland)

Tank T72 GB Assembly aggregates: Gear boxes

The company which has been partnering with the Indian Army for fulfilling its logistics needs has been in the forefront of offering the next generation mobility solutions and new technology for the armed forces. The motto of Ashok Leyland is ‘Aap ki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’.

These are gear boxes for T-72 tanks and have been named ‘Ajeya’ in India. Soon the company has plans to start manufacturing the sub-assemblies and sub-components which includes the gear boxes for T-72.

Company to contribute significantly towards the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, has said that in the area of mobility it will provide end-to-end solutions. And will continue to evolve as trusted partners of the Indian armed forces.

While unveiling new products and solutions, Rajesh R, Vice President – Defence & Power Solutions Business, Ashok Leyland, said, “These advanced technology solutions developed by our in-house R&D would also address the growing demand for resource efficiency and optimization.”