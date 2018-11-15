As part of its diplomatic efforts, Indian Navy refits Maldivian Coast Guard Ship Huravee

In furtherance of the Indian Navy's diplomatic outreach to friendly foreign navies in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), after carrying out a four-month-long successful refit of MCGS Huravee, it was handed over to the Maldivian Coast Guard on Thursday.

The refit was carried out by the Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam. (Indian Navy)

The refit was carried out by the Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and was formally handed over to Major Mohamed Jamshad, Commanding Officer MCGS Huravee by Rear Admiral Amit Bose, Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard.

The refit was carried out by the Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and was formally handed over to Major Mohamed Jamshad, Commanding Officer MCGS Huravee by Rear Admiral Amit Bose, Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard.

Major repairs were undertaken on the ship’s hull, main propulsion and auxiliaries and a number of systems and equipment were upgraded for better performance and reliability.

According to the Indian Navy spokesperson, Capt DK Sharma, all equipment were put through extensive harbour and sea trials so as to achieve full combat capability of the ship and ensure her continuous availability for operations to the Maldives Coast Guard for next operational cycle.

The vessels were originally commissioned as INS Tillanchang, a Trinkat class patrol vessel built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata in Mar 2001 and was subsequently gifted to Maldives by India 2006 to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and work together to ensure the maritime safety of the IOR. The government through the Navy has undertaken such diplomatic courtesies previously when it undertook the refit of the ship in 2015.

During the refit, major repairs were undertaken on the ship’s hull, main propulsion and auxiliaries. In addition number of systems and equipment were upgraded for better performance and reliability. All equipment were put through extensive harbour and sea trials so as to achieve full combat capability of the ship and ensure her continuous availability for operations to the Maldives Coast Guard for next operational cycle.

The short refit commenced from Aug 1 and took four months to complete. During the refit, major repairs were undertaken on the ship’s hull, main propulsion and auxiliaries followed by trials.

The crew was also trained on modern techniques for operation and maintenance of the equipment fitted onboard the ship. The refit has now fully restored combat capability of the ship and ensures her continuous availability for operations to the Maldives Coast Guard for next operational cycle.

