Arvind Kejriwal’s comment on Covid in Singapore: Island nation summons Indian envoy

The High Commission of Singapore in New Delhi, India put out a strong rebuttal to Delhi CM’s tweets. (Photo source: IE)

India tells Singapore that Delhi CM does not speak for India. The response come in wake of Singapore summoning the Indian envoy and conveying strong objection to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet on a “Singapore variant”.

What did External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar say in response?

In a tweet he said, “Let me clarify – Delhi CM does not speak for India.”

The minister also expressed appreciation on Singapore’s role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier and also mentioned about the solid partnership between India and Singapore in the fight against the global pandemic of COVID-19.

The minister in his tweet also stated that irresponsible comments can damage long standing partnerships.

Singapore in a special gesture had deployed its military aircraft to carry medical relief supplies including empty Oxygen cylinders to India during the surge in COVID-19 cases.

What has Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said?

The official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted “Singapore Government called in our envoy to convey strong objection to Delhi CM’s tweet on “Singapore variant”.”

In the tweet he also said the Indian High Commissioner clarified to Singapore that the Delhi Chief Minister had no competence to pronounce the COVID variants or the Civil Aviation policy.

What did the Delhi CM say?

According to reports, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had urged the government `cancel air services’ with Singapore.

Why?

According to the Delhi CM in Singapore there was a new form of Corona that is in Singapore and is very harmful to children and is likely to hit India in the third wave.

In a series of tweets he appealed to the government for vaccine for children and the air services to Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect.

What was Singapore’s response?

The High Commission of Singapore in New Delhi, India put out a strong rebuttal to Delhi CM’s tweets.

And the Ministry of Health in Singapore on Tuesday (May 18, 2021) stated that there was `no truth whatsoever’ in the assertion about a Singapore variant of COVID-19 virus.

And mentioned the B16172 variant, which according to the MOH, Singapore, is a strain which has been found in many COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks. “Phylogenetic testing has shown B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore.”

Two COVID-19 sub-variants from India that Singapore has mentioned in its response?

According to their statement two sub-variants have been detected among the imported and community cases and those who have been linked to Tan Tock Seng and Changi Airport Clusters.

Since April 24, 2021, Singapore has stopped the entry of short term and long-term pass holders from India.

Countries like Singapore and Taiwan in the South Asian Region are being complemented for their efforts in containing COVID-19 spread. These countries have imposed very strict restrictions including travel between the two countries.