Arunachal helicopter crash: Army pays obeisance to Lt Col VVB Reddy and Maj Jayanth A with military honours

Indian Army paid obeisance to Lieutenant Colonel VVB Reddy and Major Jayanth A with full military honours at Assam’s Tezpur.

The two Indian Army personnel sacrificed their lives in the line of duty on Thursday while they were on an operational sortie in Arunachal Pradesh. The wreckage of the Cheetah helicopter was located 16 km north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh at an elevation of 12,000 feet.

“Obeisance was paid with full military honours at Tezpur to the mortal remains of Lt Col VVB Reddy and Maj Jayanth A of Army Aviation, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty on March 16 while on an operational sortie in Arunachal Pradesh,” read the Indian Army release.

Defence Guwahati Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said that the wreath was laid on behalf of a grateful nation for the untiring service to the nation by the officers.

The mortal remains have been moved to their home towns Yadadri in Telangana and Madurai in Tamil Nadu in a Special Military Plane.

As reported earlier, an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM on 16 March.

The Army aircraft was reported to have lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller at around 9.15 am on Thursday.

After a massive search and rescue operation for eight days, during which assets from several agencies were deployed, the wreckage of the aircraft was located by a Mi-17 chopper.

A Court of Inquiry is already ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.