Article 370: The matter is internal to India, says the Israeli envoy

The revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India, says the Israeli ambassador to India. Interacting with members of the Indian Association of Foreign Affairs Correspondents (IAFAC) in New Delhi, the envoy said that “The matter is internal to India and India is the biggest democracy which respects individual rights and the rule of law.”

In an informal chat, he said that India-Israel relations expanding significantly, efforts are on to explore other avenues for deeper cooperation, as his endeavor is to further to strengthen the economic relations between the people of the two countries. He also said that his country has always been India’s ally as far as terrorism is concerned. Terrorism is a common enemy of India and Israel.

Areas including agriculture and water management, and Make in India have been expanding fast and there is a need to explore it further. Also, for further deepening economic relations both sides are making efforts to develop a connection between their financial markets.

Recently, the heads of the Central Banks of both countries had met and the process of listing of bot the Indian and Israeli companies in each other’s stock exchange was almost completed, the envoy added. And to deal with the shortage of manpower in his country, the envoy said that there a huge scope of participating in Make in India initiative and to export products to third countries.

Referring to the healthcare schemes of India like Ayushman Bharat, the envoy said that his country is going to do a lot in the health sector.

Israel is also planning to develop 50 villages of excellence which are located around the 28 centers of excellence that it had set up in India. These were set up under the agricultural cooperation between the two countries and that his country is getting in the state of the art technologies to the field of water management and agriculture in India.

Responding to a question on chances of any peace deal with Palestine, the envoy said that “We want peace. So far all its peace proposals have been rejected by Egypt, Syria, and Palestine.”

According to him “We cannot negotiate our existence. And the solution to the Palestinian issue could be found if people sat together with a cool mind to talk, but a prerequisite for that was recognition of Israel’s right to exist.”

On Iran, the envoy wanted the sanctions to stay and urged the world to increase its pressure which would pave a way for a better agreement.