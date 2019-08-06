Article 370: Security forces on high alert, more airlifted on Monday

In the opinion of the armed forces, the terror industry as the mainstay of Kashmir politics now will be out of a job. (Express File photo)

The Indian Army and other security forces have been put on full alert in view of government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

This has been done based on intelligence reports that there could be some sort of violence along the LOC as well as in the Valley after the Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah made the announcement in both Houses of Parliament.

Highly placed sources have said that that all measures have been put in place in the Valley and a large number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are present and they will be joined by more forces who have been airlifted. Also, the Indian Army is on standby and will help the Jammu and Kashmir police as well as other security personnel in case there is any violence or incident.

Several precautionary measures were already in place since Sunday, when it was decided to suspend the internet services, phone services were limited and several top political leaders of the state were put under house arrest.

According to officials, the large population of young Kashmiris studying and working in other states of India will be much better protected than before, and now they will be more confident as they are equal citizens of India, without the tag of special citizen around their necks.

History Corrected

Government’s decision to scrap Article 370 has been welcomed by both security agencies as well as the Indian Armed Forces, who for a long time have been pushing for long term solutions to the constant terrorist attacks in the Valley.

In the opinion of the armed forces, the terror industry as the mainstay of Kashmir politics now will be out of a job.

Terming it as a masterstroke by a decisive leadership, according to Lt Gen AB Shivane (retd), former Director-General Mechanised Forces “Biggest call ever since independence and should have been done earlier. Now, J&K has the same status as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).”

Present-day Gilgit-Baltistan had become a separate administrative unit in 1970 and was named as “Northern Areas”. The former Gilgit Agency, the Baltistan district, and several small former princely states had come together. However, the government of Pakistan has rejected Gilgit-Baltistan calls for integration with Pakistan on the grounds that it would jeopardize its demands for the whole Kashmir issue to be resolved according to UN resolutions. And the elections will take place in 2020.

According to Shivane, the isolation of the Valley is over. It is Independence Day for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh also meets its aspiration.

Former Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia tweeted that “Article370 historic decision demonstrating a political will, long overdue. Will lead better administration, good governance, economic development and benefit the people in the near to midterm. Kashmiris shouldn’t get swayed by motivated propaganda & agenda of inimical Elements.”

With Jammu and Kashmir now becoming a UT with an assembly, like Delhi, the law and order will be directly under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Why was it important to remove Article 370?

Highly placed sources have said that the removal of the said article from the Indian Constitution is important as J&K is part of India. However, in this article, there are very few industries, which are directly related to employment. This forced the youth to leave the state looking for employment to other states. And due to Article 370, RTE, RTI, CAG and many Indian laws were not applicable in Kashmir, and this led to more terrorists’ attacks as well as rampant corruption.

“After the removal, it is expected that the state will prosper economically and socially and social amalgamation will reduce the threat of militancy,” sources pointed out.

Besides giving all parties to rule the state, Kashmir could be one of the top tourist destinations after complete development and it will also prove to be good diplomacy to deal with Pakistan over territorial disputes.