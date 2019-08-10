Article 370: Russia supports India’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir

Responding to media questions Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday said that “Moscow expects that India and Pakistan will not allow aggravation of the situation in the region due to the changed status of Jammu &Kashmir.”

Russia has always considered Jammu and Kashmir to be an integral part of India right since the time of Khrushchev in the Soviet period, says expert.

“It also supports the Indian position that it must be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan. And has supported India a number of times in the Security Council resolutions of the United Nations,” according to Prof Rajan Kumar, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Responding to media questions Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday said that “Moscow expects that India and Pakistan will not allow aggravation of the situation in the region due to the changed status of Jammu &Kashmir.”

The Russian MFA stated that the change in the status and the division of the Jammu & Kashmir in Union territories are carried under the Constitution of India.”

The Russian MFA pointed out that it has always been a consistent supporter of the normalization of relations between India and Pakistan. And expressed hope that the differences between the two countries will be resolved by political and diplomatic means bilaterally and in accordance with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999.

According to experts, this positive response coming ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok next month, where he is the chief guest.

Some misgivings raised about the Indo-Russian relations have been dispelled, as deep relations between the two countries is critical for the regional security and the meeting between the two leaders Prime Minister Modi and the Russian President Vladimir Putin will give a major boost to stability and partnership observed Prof Kumar.

In June this year, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Petrovich Trutnev, also the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of the Russian Federation, had led a high-level delegation to India.

And had urged the Indian companies to explore joint ventures in the sectors of diamond-processing, petroleum and natural gas, coal and mining, agro-processing and tourism. These areas have been identified as the priority areas for the development in Russia’s Far East region.

So far prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has already met in Bishkek at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, and the G-20 summit in Tokyo and during bilateral discussions both had agreed to widen the scope for strengthening partnership are sectors including the Artic Region, Energy and Transfer of technology and joint partnership under the Make in India initiative.

The two leaders share a special relationship which has been displayed several times. This was displayed when Putin was the first P-5 leader to call Modi offering support after the Pulwama terror attack earlier this year. He was the first to call after the General elections confirmed that Modi has been re-elected as a Prime Minister.