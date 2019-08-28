Article 370: Russia reiterates it is India’s internal matter; Modi to visit the country next month

Both Modi and Putin have already met twice this year — during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and the second time during the G20 Summit in Osaka. (PTI)

India’s decision to revoke Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir has been described by Russia as an internal matter of India and within the purview of Indian Constitution.

Russia has also made it clear that even when China raised this issue at the behest of Pakistan in the UN Security Council recently; it had conveyed its well-known stand that the action taken by India in Jammu and Kashmir is internal to India.

Clarifying that he does not see any role of Russia in resolving the dispute between India and Pakistan on this issue, the Russian envoy in India Nikolay Kudashev said that any dispute on the Jammu and Kashmir issue with India and Pakistan can be resolved by mutual dialogue, Simla Agreement, and the Lahore Declaration.

He was addressing the media persons in New Delhi ahead of meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok from September 4-5. This will be followed by the 20th annual summit between the two countries.

Both Modi and Putin have already met twice this year — during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and the second time during the G20 Summit in Osaka. They will meet again in November at the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November.

According to the envoy the meeting of the leaders in Vladivostok will add a new chapter in the relationship of a special and exclusive partnership between Russia and India. Kudashev said that in Russia known as the Pacific Capital of Russia, India-Russia will lay a solid ground in advancing mutually beneficial relationships.

Both the countries are working on developing a maritime transport corridor between Vladivostok and Chennai, which will give a new dimension to the mutual economic and trade relations between India and Russia.

With the trade target set at $30 billion by 2025, he said that at the Eastern Economic Forum, mutual trade will get a big boost.

Several agreements are expected to be inked which are in the process of being finalized. Both sides are keen on expanding cooperation in various sectors including defense, trade, civil nuclear energy and hydrocarbons, agriculture, space, outer space, and finance.

Said Roman Babushkin, minister-counselor, Deputy Chief of Mission, “The two countries are currently working towards finalizing an agreement for setting six more civil nuclear reactors in India, apart from the Kudankulam project.”

Even as both countries are keen on expanding industrial cooperation, creating new technological and investment alliances, in order to meet the bilateral trade target of $ 30 billion by 2025, the two sides are looking for new areas to cooperate.

Seeking Indian investments in projects in Russia, he added that his country is keen on expanding its participation in Make in India initiative.