Article 370 revoked: Indian Navy, Coast Guard on high alert to foil Pakistan infiltration attempt via sea

A top naval officer confirmed that both the Eastern and the Western seaboards are in a high state of alert and all the surveillance is being maintained through the radars which are positioned strategically. (Reuters image)

All Indian Navy assets and the Indian Coast Guard along the 7514 km coastline has been put on a high state of alert after the government nullified the Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been made Union Territories.

High placed sources have confirmed that “the decision to put them on high alert and have been asked to remain vigilant as the Pakistan side could try to infiltrate through sea route.”

“The armed forces are on a high state of preparedness because of the unpredictability of Pakistan which is obviously at a loss on how to react and that Pakistan Army cannot be seen doing nothing,” said a former Indian Navy commander.

According to former Commodore Anil Jai Singh, “If the Pakistan decides to embark on another misadventure, it will be to their own detriment.”

A top naval officer confirmed that both the Eastern and the Western seaboards are in a high state of alert and all the surveillance is being maintained through the radars which are positioned strategically.

Intelligence reports have been alerting the security agencies in the country about the movement of the terrorists who are moving along the LOC as well as trying to get in through various other routes, water being one of them. There is a fear that ahead of the enemy country could create trouble in cities close to the coastline of India.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had said in reaction to India’s removal of Article 370 in J&K that its army was prepared and will go to any extent to fulfill its obligations.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, India has in place chain of coastal radars and Joint Operations Center (JOC) and these are connected to Information Management and Analysis Center (IMAC) which is based in Gurugram.

It may be recalled that in 2008, in one of the biggest terror attacks carried out by the Pakistan side was it sent terrorists in an Indian boat which was hijacked to reach Mumbai shore undetected. And in the attack almost 163 people were killed across Mumbai in an organized and planned attacks.