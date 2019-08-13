Article 370: Military ready for any eventuality says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Responding to media queries related to the reports of movement of Pakistan Army, the Army Chief Bipin Rawat has said that every precaution has been taken and one should not be too concerned. (IE photo)

A close watch is being kept by the Indian Army at the Line of Control (LoC), amidst reports that the Pakistan Army is gradually building up at certain posts. Responding to media queries related to the reports of movement of Pakistan Army, the Army Chief Bipin Rawat has said that every precaution has been taken and one should not be too concerned.

Terming it as normal, the Army chief has said that “Everybody does precautionary deployments and movement of precautionary resources. We should not get too concerned about it.” He was speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of a seminar on defence start-ups organized by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers at industry body CII on Tuesday.

Soon after the nullifying of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation in two Union Territories by the government, Army sources had indicated that the infiltration and the CFV (ceasefire violations) are expected to go up along the LoC in the coming days.

Today, the Army chief said that After the removal of special status under Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir by the government last week, Army sources had said that they expected infiltration and Cease-Fire Violations (CFV) to go up along the LoC in the coming days.

Asked about the current position, Gen Rawat said that “if the adversary has to activate the LoC, the choice is his”. Adding that the Indian Army and other services are in always alert and in state of preparedness.

Last week, the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard were put on a state of high alert, following reports that could be terror attacks through the sea routes.

Over the weekend the Pakistan Army had started moving forces along the LoC, which according to sources was nothing that could be a cause for alarm, as such build-up on both sides happens during the summertime.