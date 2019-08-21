Article 370: Kashmir is a sovereign issue, India tells the US again

So far India’s military trade with the US Defense companies has crossed over $ 18 billion and is expected to cross billion over the next few years. (Representational image)

After telephonic discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

During the call in which both sides talked about the recent nullification of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh told the US Def Secretary that it is an internal matter and a sovereign issue. Singh during the call stated that the revocation of Article 370 was aimed at improving growth and economic development and democracy. He also added that the step was taken to ensure the prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While raising the issue f cross border terrorism with the US Defence Secretary Esper, Singh expressed appreciation for the US support for India’s efforts to main peace and stability in the region.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Esper acknowledged India’s position on the developments in Jammu and Kashmir were internal matter of India, and hoped that the both India and Pakistan resolve any issues bilaterally.

Ahead of the second round of 2+2 Ministerial dialogue scheduled for later this year in the US, the two sides talked about further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation under the Major Defence Partner Framework (MDP).

They also talked about issues related to military-to-military cooperation, defence policy, R&D cooperation, defence trade, technology and industrial cooperation. And, also the steps are taken to operationalize agreements like LEMOA and COMCASA, as well as talked about the tri-service joint exercise which is planned for later this year.

Singh invited the US defence companies to invest in the Indian defence manufacturing sector under the Make in India programme.

So far India’s military trade with the US Defense companies has crossed over $ 18 billion and is expected to cross $25 billion over the next few years.

The military to military relationship between the two countries has become the major pillar of the India-US Strategic Partnership which includes deepening of defence trade, joint exercises, personnel exchanges, collaboration and cooperation in maritime security. Also, counter-piracy and exchanges have been taking place between the three services for over a decade.