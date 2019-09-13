Article 370: India slams Pakistan again and accuses that country of doublespeak

The spokesperson listed out the development process in the state after the revocation of Article 370 and said that essential supplies and electricity was being provided round the clock to the people as was healthcare.

Slamming Pakistan’s attempt to polarise and politicise the Kashmir issue at the UN Human Rights Council, India says it was “full of lies and deceit”. Days after India rebutted Pakistan’s attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar slammed the neighbouring country’s attempts at “double speak” at the international body.

Responding to media queries, Kumar said that it was “quite audacious on the part of Pakistan, which is the epicenter of terrorism, to pretend to speak on behalf of the global community on human rights. This is very rich.” The spokesperson added that the global community has rejected Pakistan’s attempts as it is aware of its role in aiding and abetting terrorism. He also cited the case of the minorities in that country whose numbers have been coming down over the years.

He said that India has explained its position on Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370 and how it has been done based on the Indian Constitution and which has been done for the welfare of the state.

The spokesperson listed out the development process in the state after the revocation of Article 370 and said that essential supplies and electricity was being provided round the clock to the people as was healthcare. According to the official spokesperson, since Aug 5 more than 400,000 patients have been treated at hospitals and that there is no shortage of medicines. Also, there are six-week stocks for all the notified medicines.

About restrictions that have been in place, the spokesperson said that 92 percent of the state had “no restrictions”. And there are day time restrictions in 11 out of 199 police station areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. And all landlines were already operational and mobiles were being made operational gradually, he said.

This being the harvest season, harvest of apple & other fruits and their transportation to market is being facilitated. And the government has launched a ‘Special Market Intervention Price Scheme’ for price support to the produce. The government will be procuring 1.2 million metric ton of apple, committing over USD 800 million, to support livelihood for these farmers, he added.