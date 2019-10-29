Article 370: As EU team visits to Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi seeks action against those who support terrorism

Without naming Pakistan, Modi sought urgent action against those using terrorism as a state policy and supporting terrorism and urged the delegation to show zero-tolerance against terrorism. (Photo souce: PIB photo)

Hours ahead of his departure to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a 28 member European Union (EU) Parliamentary panel and urged for action against the countries using terrorism as a state policy. The meeting with the delegates coincides with their visit to Kashmir tomorrow.

Modi also called for early conclusion of a “fair and balanced” India European Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), which he termed as the priority for his government.

The EU delegation’s visit to the region also comes ahead of Jammu and Kashmir officially becoming Union Territories after the scrapping of Article 370 end of this month. The delegation was also briefed by the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Post revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state in two Union Territories on August 5, according to sources this is the first foreign delegation of 28 lawmakers from the European Union to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: Indian Navy Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi: It’s a deadly deep-sea predator

During his interaction with the delegation in New Delhi, Modi expre`ssed hope that the delegates would get a “better understanding” of the region and “a clear view” of the government’s development and governance priorities in the Jammu and Kashmir area.

Without naming Pakistan, Modi sought urgent action against those using terrorism as a state policy and supporting terrorism and urged the delegation to show zero-tolerance against terrorism.

In September, the European Parliament had asked both India and Pakistan to have direct dialogue and to resolve the issue bilaterally for a peaceful resolution to Kashmir issue. In August, the government had decided to revoke Article 370 and scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

The EU delegation’s visit comes close on the heels of a US Congressional meeting in Washington, where a group of lawmakers had expressed their concern about the situation post scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. During the Congressional meeting, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells sought a roadmap for bringing back normalcy in the region, as well as the easing of restrictions.