Army’s Northern Command Chief visits J&K Agniveer Training Centre to review preparedness

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command visited the Agniveer training facility at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Dansal (Distt Jammu) to review their preparedness. He also reviewed the arrangements for the first batch of Agniveers being trained at the Centre.

During the visit, the Army Commander was briefed on the readiness of the Centre for Training including the newly created state of the art training infrastructure like Outdoor Musketry Training Facility, Training laboratories for Military Equipment & Technical Trade Jobs

The Centre is fully geared up for training the young recruits and the first batch of Agniveers have been recruited from Jammu, Udhampur, Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Kathua, Rajouri, Samba, Poonch and Kishtwar districts reported recently for training at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre.

The training facility at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Dansal (Distt Jammu) is fully geared.



Recently the Ministry of Defence signed MoUs with various stakeholders like NIOS, IGNOU and the Director General of Training under MoSDE for facilitating continued education of serving Agniveers and providing appropriate skill certificates.

The selected Agniveers will undergo 10 weeks of Basic Military Training followed by 21 weeks of Advance Military Training at this Regimental Centre. After successful completion of the prescribed training, Agniveers will be attested as young soldiers and will be dispatched to the different Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Battalions located in various parts of the Country to serve the Nation.