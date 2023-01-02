Army starts training for Agniveers under the new Agnipath Scheme

The training of the first batch of the future Agniveers started today (Jan 2, 2023) in different parts of the country. These young men started the new chapter of their lives under the Agnipath Scheme which was launched last year in June. Now, for the next six months those who underwent intense trials and tests will have to undergo rigorous training. On the completion of the training they will be ready to play an important role in serving the nation.

According to the Indian Army, the recruitment process for the first batch of ‘Agniveers’ under the Agneepath scheme is almost complete. Those recruited have reported in different regimental centers of the army between 25-31 December (2022) and the training has started in all these regimental and training centers from today. Women are also included in the first batch of ‘Agniveers’ who have reached the Corps of Military Police (CMP) in Bengaluru for training.

Where is the training taking place?

The regimental centers at which the training of the first batch of Agniveers has started include: Armored Corps Training Centre, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra); Artillery Training Centre, Nashik (Maharashtra); Artillery Training Centre, Hyderabad (Telangana); Jakrif Regimental Centre, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh); One (1) STC. Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh); Corps of Military Police, Bengaluru (Karnataka) – for women Agniveers; Punjab Regimental Centre, Ramgarh (Jharkhand); Sikh Regiment Centre, Ramgarh (Jharkhand); Bihar Regimental Centre, Danapur (Bihar); Kumaon Regimental Centre, Ranikhet (Uttarakhand); Two (02) STC, Goa; The Guards Regimental Centre, Nagpur (Maharashtra).

Background

It all started in June 2022 when the government announced the implementation of the Agneepath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. This scheme is just for recruiting soldiers and not officers in the forces.

The soldiers recruited under this Agneepath scheme will be known as Agniveer. All these Agniveers will join the army for four years. The review will be done after four years of service. After the review, only 25 percent Agniveers will be able to serve further in the army and the remaining 75 percent will be retired. The Agniveer who will serve in the army after four years will be called a soldier and his rank will be Lance Naik, Naik, Havaldar, etc. like common soldiers.

And, for the recruitment of officers in the army, it will continue to run through NDA and CDS as before.

According to the Indian Army, a total of 40 thousand Agniveers will be recruited in the first year i.e. (2022-23) under the Agneepath scheme. As reported earlier, in the next 10 years – by 2032, almost 50 percent of the Indian Army will be made up of `Agniveers’ and the remaining 50 percent will be regular soldiers.

Also, 3000 Agniveers will be recruited in the Air Force and Navy. And according to reports the training of the first batch of Agniveers in the Navy has started at INS Chilka in Odisha.