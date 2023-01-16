Army seeks special helmets for Sikh Soldiers. Will it be ‘Veer’ helmets for the veer Sikh soldiers?

Soon Sikh soldiers in the Army will wear specially designed helmets as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has recently issued a Request for Proposal (RfP) to acquire around 12, 730 helmets. Out of these 12, 730 helmets – the proposal has stated that there is a requirement for 8,911 in Large Size and the balance 3,819 in Extra Large size.

These helmets are being procured under the emergency procurement procedure. These helmets have been so designed that they will in no way be uncomfortable for the Sikh soldier and will be indigenous in design and make and will have a bulge in the centre and will cover the whole head. It will be able to withstand extreme temperatures — ranging from minus 20 degree Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius and bullets.

The requirement mentioned in the RfP is that it should be delivered in Kanpur, UP. And the warranty period specified states minimum 96 months for the Ballistic Helmet Shell and minimum 36 months for all other components other than pads for which the warranty is specified as to be minimum 24 months from the date of acceptance post Joint Receipt Inspection.

What have the soldiers been wearing so far?

So far for all military operations the Sikh soldiers have been wearing “bulletproof Patkas” and are also worn over turban by the Sikh soldiers in Kashmir for protection against bullets.

Now the RfP for special helmets is going to cover the entire head and will also ensure that it helps in unhindered use of communication radio, respirators, in-service night vision devices as well as personal spectacles.

The House of MKU released ‘Veer’ helmet for the veer jawans last year

Last February Financial Express Online had reported that Kanpur based Global Defense and Homeland Security Company MKU, had unveiled a Combat Helmet which has been specially designed for and is dedicated to the Sikh soldiers. This helmet can be easily worn by the soldiers over their under-turban cloth, if they wish to do so. It has the capability to give all round ballistic protection and fragments up to Level III A.

About the MKU Helmet ‘Veer’

According to industry sources the Kanpur based company is perhaps the only one in India which has designed and developed the special helmet for the Sikh soldiers.

Last year, Financial Express Online had reported first quoting company officials that like all other Karvo ballistic helmets ‘Veer’ is compatible with Modular Accessory Connector System (MACS).

What is MACS?

It is first of its kind multi-accessory mounting system and this enables communication systems, cameras on helmets, head-mounted sensors, and modern combat equipment like night vision goggles.

The helmet from the House of MKU is according to the company anti-allergic, water resistant, chemical safe, shock absorption, flame resistant, anti-fungal and most importantly it is light weight which is the major requirement in the battlefield or other operations.

The company officials have said that the special helmet ‘Veer’ has been dedicated to the spirit and valour that Sikh soldiers have embodied for generations not only in India but overseas too.