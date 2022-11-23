Army seeks CALM and drone detection system

In an effort to keep pace with the emerging technologies and future requirements in a battlefield, the Indian Army has issued two request for proposals (RFPs) for 180 canister-launched anti-armour loiter munition (CALM) systems with accessories and nine integrated drone detection and interdiction system (improved version).

More about the RFPs

By December 13, 2022 the vendors should submit their bid for 180 canister launched anti-armour loiter munition (CALM) and for the integrated drone detection system the responses should be submitted by December 12.

About Canister-launched anti-armour loiter munition

The RFP has specified that the indigenous content should be around 60 percent and these loiter munitions must have HEAT warheads. And 14 indoor simulators, 45 Ground Control System with antenna system, and also 14 training loiter munitions with inert warhead. This munition should have a Beyond Visual Range (BVR) of up to 15 km.

The Indian army plans to deploy these indigenously developed smart loiter munition systems with its mechanised formations and neutralize the enemy’s armoured elements.

In storage conditions, according to the RFP, the shelf life service of the deliverables should be at least 10 years for loiter munitions, and for ground control systems it should be around 15 years. And for the Simulators it should be at least 15 years. Post Joint Receipt Inspection (180 Loiter Munitions with HEAT warhead), the deliverables supplied according to the RFP are to be preserved for 10 years. And the warranty should be of 36 months for the deliverables which will be supplied.

The Army plans to use CALM in not only plains but in deserts too along the Western borders and along the northern borders at high altitude areas of 16,500 feet.

Loiter munitions

It is a combination of drone and a surface-to-surface missile. And loiter munitions like missiles also have the capability to carry warheads and have onboard surveillance equipment. It is launched just like a drone and stays aloft for a longer duration, seeking targets, surveying a designated area. Once the target is identified, it locks on and acts like a missile to destroy its target. And in case a mission is aborted then it can be recovered. Cheaper in price, and less complex than armed or combat drones, these are smaller in size.

Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System

The army is looking for an improved version and these will be procured through open tender inquiry.

It is integrated through a suitable Command and Control System, and has an active and passive detection system for low Radar Cross Section aerial targets. It comes with hard kill and certain soft kill options.