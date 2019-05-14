Army Scout Masters Competition: Armies gather in Rajasthan to participate in one of the world’s biggest war games

Teams from participating countries converge in the desert land of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan to discuss, carry out briefings and reccee missions to gauge the terrain they will be competing against at the forthcoming \u201cArmy Scout Masters Competition". The teams have arrived to check the course they will be taking when they will be driving the BMPs, which will be the most grueling course of the competition and is expected to test the driving skills of the drivers through the course. For the first time, India is the host. From the cold of Russia to the desert heat of India will make this competition tougher. Indian is already using BMPs in the Indian Army and it could be of advantage during the competition. Driving the BMPs in these difficult terrains will require the highest skills of the divers.\u201d This competition is part of the part of International Army Games which are organized by the government of Russia for the past five years. Such competitions ahead of the actual games are very critical as it is designed to promote co-operation, collaboration, and team spirit among the competing teams and countries. Such competitions also give a chance to the countries participating to not only test their hardware, but latest technologies and best practices which are very essential in such competitions. This is the 5th edition of \u201cArmy Scout Masters Competition" slated for the end of July to mid-August will be held by night and day in which around twenty-seven representatives from countries besides India, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Sudan, Kazakhstan, Zimbabwe, and Belarus are expected to participate. The competition is going to be in five different categories which will include testing of marksmanship, navigation skills, endurance and teamwork amongst the teams. These will be judged by an international panel of experts and judges. Competition amongst Scouts not only offers different sets of challenges, opportunities, which is keeping in mind the spirit of adventure, courage, comradeship and the true spirit of the Army Games. The focus of the competition is to enhance international military to military and technical co-operation between the States participating in the Scout Masters Competition. It expects the scout to be able to adapt to any climatic conditions. Flexibility is required as the challenge is to be ready to perform in different terrains including desert areas. Until now, the Army Scouts Competition has been taken place for four consecutive years at the Koltsovo training ground in Novosibirsk Region, Russia. The International Army Games have been started by Russia which involves around 30 countries, who converge in Russia and battle out in more than a dozen competitions which are spread over a fortnight. In this sport like the battle of warfare on land, air and sea is to prove which the best military in the world is. The levels of competition include tank biathlon and fighter planes maneuvering contest. India has been participating in the International games from the time they started.