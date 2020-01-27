Army personnel brave subzero temperature, inhospitable terrain to repair communication link with Ladakh

The OFC link was damaged due to heavy snowfall during the past few days, thereby paralysing the communication network, they said. (Twitter image)

Braving severe cold weather, signallers of the Indian Army reached the snow-covered mountain pass Khardung La at a height of 18,000 feet to repair optical fibre communication link to keep Ladakh connected with the rest of the country.

A group of men and officers of the Army’s Signal unit reached the highest motorable mountain pass by braving subzero temperature and inhospitable terrains to repair OFC link on Monday, officials said.

The OFC link was damaged due to heavy snowfall during the past few days, thereby paralysing the communication network, they said.

After hours of work, they repaired the link, they said.

No terrain, no weather, no enemy can stop us! We are #IndianArmy!#NorthernComd Signallers braving subzero temperatures, snow covered mountains, extreme heights at #Khardungla Pass(18000 ft) maintain Optical Fibre Cable Link just to keep #Ladakh connected#MondayMotivation@adgpi pic.twitter.com/Nt7Nex99nc — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) January 27, 2020

“No terrain, no weather, no enemy can stop us! #Indian Army!#Northern CommandSignallers braving subzero temperatures, snow covered mountains, extreme heights at #Khardungla Pass (18000 ft) maintain optical fibre cable link just to keep Ladakh connected,” the Army’s Northern Command tweeted.