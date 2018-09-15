Army jawan injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

The injured person was rushed to the Command Hospital at Udhampur.

An Army jawan was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.

The Pakistani troops resorted to small arms firing on forward posts in Noushera sector from across the border at around 10.30 am, the spokesman said.

The injured person was rushed to the Command Hospital at Udhampur, he said, adding that his condition was stated to be stable.

According to officials, Indian troops guarding the LoC also fired in retaliation and the firing between the two sides continued for quite some time.