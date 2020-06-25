Army jawan from Maharashtra dies trying to save colleagues along LAC

The jawan, Sachin More, was a native of Malegaon in Nashik district, around 200km from here, he said. Sachin More, who hailed from Malegaon tehsil, was posted on the India-China border.
A jawan of the Indian Army from Nashik district of Maharashtra has died while trying to save his colleagues who had fallen into a river along the India-China border in the Galwan valley, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil said on Thursday.
The jawan, Sachin More, was a native of Malegaon in Nashik district, around 200km from here, he said. Sachin More, who hailed from Malegaon tehsil, was posted on the India-China border.
He died while trying to save his two colleagues who had fallen into a river. They were posted in the Galwan valley, Patil said. Further details were awaited. The Galwan valley was the scene of a fierce clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15.
