Army has managed situation well along China, Pakistan borders, says General Bipin Rawat

The Army has managed the situation well along the borders with China and Pakistan and there should be no cause for concern, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said Thursday. Rawat, speaking at his annual press conference, also said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir needs to be improved further. “We are only facilitators for peace in J&K,” he said.

“We have managed the situation well along the northern and western borders,” Gen Rawat said, adding that there should be no cause for concern. With the US and Russia reaching out to the Taliban in Afghanistan, Gen Rawat said, “We have interests in Afghanistan, we can’t be out of bandwagon.” “The same analogy can’t apply to Jammu and Kashmir. Talks in the state have to be on our terms,” he asserted. The Army chief said talks and terror cannot go together, and it applies to Jammu and Kashmir too.