Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri, intruder killed

Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and killed an intruder Wednesday, an Army officer said.

By: | Jammu | Updated: September 5, 2018 5:40 PM
army troops inflitration in rajouri, jammu and kashmir, loc in rajouri sector A suspicious movement was picked up along the LoC in Rajouri Sector in the early hours. (Representative image: PTI)

Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and killed an intruder Wednesday, an Army officer said. A suspicious movement was picked up along the LoC in Rajouri Sector in the early hours. “One intruder was spotted and was challenged.

The intruder opened fire on troops closing in and the Army retaliated effectively,” the officer said. In the exchange of fire, the intruder was killed and his body handed over to local police, he said. Further details are awaited.

