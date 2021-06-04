Army Education Corps (AEC) turns 100 years old! Northern Command Army Commander compliments it

This year, when AEC completed its 100 years, the celebrations were low key due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Earlier this week, the Army Education Corps which was raised on June 1, 1921 as Royal Army Education Corps at Belgaum, Karnataka, completed 100 years.

History of AEC

On June 1, 1947, it was re-named as Indian Army Education Corps, and when India became a Sovereign Republic on Jan 26, 1950, the decision to drop titles like Royal or Indian as prefix to Indian units and corps was taken.

This meant that the Indian Army Education Corps underwent another designation – and on November 1, 1950 it became the Army Educational Corps.

What is AEC’s role?

It has a very critical role to play in the education of the troops by training them not only in regional/foreign languages, but also in map reading skills. It is also involved in enhancement of the educational standards of the troops through non-formal means of education like Indira Gandhi National Open University and National Institute of Open Schooling.

According to the Indian Army, this Corps is also involved in the management of Military/Sainik schools. Personality development cadre for troops who aspire to become officers in Indian Army and military music training, is also part of its role.

Celebrating 100 years

This year, when AEC completed its 100 years, the celebrations were low key due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Following strict COVID-19 related protocols, the celebrations were decentralized and scaled down and essay writing and drawing competitions were organized at various locations.

Army Commander of Northern Command, Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, exhorted all ranks of the Corps for employing innovative strategies to meet the emerging challenges, also for maintaining its enthusiasm. And for playing a very important role in enhancing the human resource quotient of the troops in Northern Command.