Army deployed in Jammu as precautionary measure

Six columns of the Army has been deployed in Jammu city on Monday to maintain law and order after the Centre revoked Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. A police officer said the Army personnel were deployed in sensitive localities of the city as a precautionary measure. Six columns of the Army’s Tiger Division have been deployed in Jammu for aid to civil authorities in maintaining law and order, officials said.

The situation across Jammu region is well under control and there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere, the officer said.

Police, assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were deployed across the Jammu region early on Monday and are strictly implementing the prohibitory orders issued by the deputy commissioners, who also ordered closure of all educational institutions The roads wore a deserted look with shops and business establishments closed as all the main roads were closed with barbed wire.

People with emergencies are being allowed to move after proper checking and frisking. Mobile Internet services were also snapped across Jammu region in the early hours, the officials said. The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.