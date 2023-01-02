Army Day parade outside Delhi – Know more

In line with the government’s decision to hold important Armed Forces related events outside the national capital, this year the Indian Army will have its annual parade in Bengaluru.

Traditionally the most prestigious ceremonial event of the Indian Army each year is held at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment.

The thought behind taking the parade which will be on January 15 outside is give wider visibility as well as have a larger participation of the citizens as well as attract the youth.

The parade in the Southern Command area will have the soldiers of the India Army march in their new uniform which was unveiled last year on January 15, 2022.

The parade each year will be held in different places on a rotational basis.

What does the parade signify?

On January 15, 1949, the formal taking over of the Indian Army by its first Indian Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa replaced the last British Commander-in-Chief General Francis Butcher.

In 2022 the Indian Air Force Day (IAF) Parade had taken place in Chandigarh and it had moved out from Hindon Air Base. And as reported the idea was to create general awareness about the significance of the day, the capabilities of IAF attract the youth.

In fact major events like DefExpo are being held in different states on a rotational basis – last year it took place in Gandhinagar.

More about Southern Command

This command came into existence in 1895 and on April 1. It is headquartered in Pune. And based on the information available in public domain this Command has two Corps and their headquarters are in Jodhpur and Bhopal respectively. Also 11 states and four Union Territories which cover almost 41 per cent of the country’s landmass fall under Southern Command.

The formations, units, and establishments are spread across 19 cantonments and over 36 military stations.

According to the Ministry of Defence the parade taking place in Southern Command is in recognition of the sacrifices, valour as well as services of the people of Southern India. Also it is an apt tribute to Field Marshal KM Cariappa who hailed from the state of Karnataka.

The Indian Army has been holding extensive outreach campaigns across the country in an effort to deepen the bond with citizens. Programmes have been organised in remote villages, schools, colleges and people from all walks of life.

What to expect on January 15?

To honour those who have laid their lives for the nation, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, will lay a wreath. This will be followed by the review of the Army Day Parade.

During the Parade, the military prowess of the Indian Army will be highlighted and will showcase the efforts to transform into an agile and lethal force which is future ready and technology-driven.

Besides the marching contingents to the tunes of the marching bands, there will be motorcycle display, combat free fall and also para motors which will inspire the younger generation.

On this day the Army Chief will award unit citations and gallantry awards in recognition of the meritorious service as well as valour of the personnel and units.

Leading up to the Army Day, the Investiture Ceremony of the Southern Command will take place on January 13. On this day Lt Gen AK Singh, Army Commander, Southern Command, will be presenting the distinguished service awards to Army personnel.