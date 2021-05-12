Army Chief reaches Rajouri and Akhnoor to review the situation; Army Commander interacts with MNS

May 12th is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, This day internationally is celebrated as the International Nurses Day, marking the contribution made by nurses to the society, in a health care set up or in a community. (Photos Credit: Indian Army, Northern Command)

On Wednesday, to review the security situation in the forward areas including Akhnoor, Naushera and Rajouri, the Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, reached White Knight Corps.

The chief who is on a two day visit May 11- 12 May 2021, besides reviewing the security situation, was also briefed by Lt Gen Suchendra Kumar, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps on the Operational preparedness as well as COVID-19 management.

According to the India Army, the Chief who is accompanied by Lt Gen Y K Joshi, Northern Army Commander, also got a briefing on the assistance being provided to the veterans as well as the people of the region, especially in border areas in the fight against the global pandemic.

Accompanied by the Northern Commander and the GOC White Knight Corps, after the briefing the Army Chief also visited the forward areas at Akhnoor, Naushera and Rajouri. There the chief interacted with the troops who were deployed there and expressed appreciation for the efforts of all from the White Knight Corps who have been playing an important role in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control (LOC).

Indian Army’s preparedness to fight COVID

Today, the GOC White Knight Corps also visited the military Hospital at Jammu. The focus of the visit was to review the preparedness for COVID-19 pandemic and interacted with the doctors and the health workers.

On the International Nursing Day …

May 12th is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, This day internationally is celebrated as the International Nurses Day, marking the contribution made by nurses to the society, in a health care set up or in a community.

Lt Gen Y K Joshi, Army Commander, Headquarters Northern Command interacted with the Military Nursing Service (MNS) officers of the command and recognized the contribution made by all ranks of MNS.

More about MNS

The nurses have been playing the most important role in the battle against the global pandemic of COVID-19. They have been taking all risks against the infections.

In the Indian Army’s Northern Command, Military Nursing Service (MNS) officers are operating in various hospitals and are the frontline workers of the hospitals. They are responsible for providing care to Serving personnel, Ex-servicemen, their dependents and the civilians in this present COVID pandemic scenario.

They have also been tasked to train the combatants and paramedical staff to handle the COVID-19 patients – like Donning, Doffing, Sample Collection, Decontamination and handling of the mortal remains of the COVID patient.

They are manning the vaccination centres too.

According to the Indian Army, their services are beyond the Northern Theatre. On Tuesday, under the COVID Pandemic Crisis-Armed Forces Support Civilians, a batch of 10 MNS officers from Command Hospital, Northern Command have also deployed at the Covid Care Hospital, Varanasi.