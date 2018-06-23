Army chief General Bipin Rawat reviews security situation along LoC (Image: PTI)

Army chief General Bipin Rawat reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland in Kashmir during his day-long visit to the valley today. The Army chief visited Kashmir Valley to review the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control and also in the hinterland, a Srinagar-based defence spokesman said. He said, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh and Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen A K Bhatt, the Army chief visited forward posts along the LoC in the frontier districts of Kupwara and Baramulla where he was briefed on all aspects of operational and logistical preparedness.

The Army chief was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by “inimical elements”, the spokesman said. He said commending the performance of the troops in the recent successful operations, the Army chief stressed the need to maintain extra vigil to defeat the evil designs of hostile forces and assured his full support to further strengthen the security posture. Later in the day, the Army chief called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhawan here and discussed the overall security situation in the valley, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

He said during their extended discussions, the Governor and the Army chief discussed issues relating to the external security environment, challenges of counter-terrorist operations in the hinterland and the arrangements which have been put on the ground for the safe conduct of forthcoming Amarnath Yatra. The Governor and the Army chief also discussed the varied steps required to be taken for assuring a stable and bright future for the youth of the state, the spokesman said.