  • MORE MARKET STATS

Army Chief Gen Naravane visits eastern Ladakh and Siachen

By: |
April 27, 2021 6:15 PM

He was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, Army Commander of the Northern Command, and Lt Gen PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding(GOC) of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.

The Chief of Army Staff was later briefed by Lt Gen Menon on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the region. He is scheduled to return to the national capital on Wednesday.The Chief of Army Staff was later briefed by Lt Gen Menon on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the region. He is scheduled to return to the national capital on Wednesday.

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday visited eastern Ladakh and Siachen and reviewed India’s operational preparedness in the strategically key sectors, official sources said.

He was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, Army Commander of the Northern Command, and Lt Gen PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding(GOC) of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.

Related News

The sources said Gen Naravane interacted with troops and complimented them for their steadfastness and high morale while being deployed in some of the harshest terrain, altitude and weather conditions.

The Chief of Army Staff was later briefed by Lt Gen Menon on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the region. He is scheduled to return to the national capital on Wednesday.

India and China were locked in military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year but they have completed withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Army Chief Gen Naravane visits eastern Ladakh and Siachen
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China says its South Asian FMs meet on COVID-19 is ‘open’ to India
2Time for armed forces to rise to occasion: Gen Bipin Rawat on COVID-19
3‘Indo-Pacific tilt’ in the UK’s foreign policy? UK Carrier Strike Group will sail to India next month