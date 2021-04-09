  • MORE MARKET STATS

Army chief Gen MM Naravane visits Bangabandhu museum to pay tribute to Bangladesh’s founding father

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday paid tribute to Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum here.

General MM Naravane, Bangladesh, founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Army Chief visist to Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, India bangladesh tiesGen Naravane, who is here on a five-day official tour, visited the museum along with his wife Veena Naravane. (Photo: Twitter/ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY)

Gen Naravane, who is here on a five-day official tour, visited the museum along with his wife Veena Naravane.

“Gen MM Naravane #COAS & Mrs Veena Naravane visited the “Father of the Nation” Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum’ in #Bangladesh. The museum signifies the life and struggle of Bangabandhu, who fought for the freedom of his nation,” the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) tweeted.

The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the Dhanmondi area of Bangladesh’s capital city was the personal residence of Mujibur Rahman where he was assassinated along with most of his family members in 1975. His daughters — Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana — survived as they were abroad at that time.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan and the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Mujibur Rahman

