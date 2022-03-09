Army Chief Gen MM Naravane holds talks with Australian counterpart Lt Gen Rick Burr

“Lieutenant General Rick Burr, Chief of @AustralianArmy called on General MM Naravane #COAS & discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral #DefenceCooperation between the two countries,” the Army tweeted.

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with his Australian counterpart Lt Gen Rick Burr on ways to further deepen bilateral military cooperation.

Lt Gen Burr is on a visit to India.

“Lieutenant General Rick Burr, Chief of @AustralianArmy called on General MM Naravane #COAS & discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral #DefenceCooperation between the two countries,” the Army tweeted.

The defence and security ties between India and Australia have been on an upswing.

In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support.

The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows militaries of the two countries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation.

The Australian Navy was part of the Malabar naval exercise hosted by India in November 2020 as well as last year.