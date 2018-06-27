Indian Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat dismisses UN report on alleged rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir as ‘motivated’

In a report released earlier this month, the United Nations Human Rights Council talked about alleged human rights violations in both Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and sought an international inquiry into these cases.

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat today dismissed the recent UN report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir as “motivated” and asserted that Indian Army’s record in this regard is “absolutely above board”. “I don’t need to speak about the human rights record of the Indian Army. It is well known to all of you, it is well known to the people of Kashmir, and to the international community,” Gen. Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on cyber security here. “The human rights record of the Indian Army is absolutely above board,” he said.

In a report released earlier this month, the United Nations Human Rights Council talked about alleged human rights violations in both Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and sought an international inquiry into these cases. “I don’t think we should get too concerned about the report. Some of these reports are motivated,” Gen. Rawat said today.

Earlier, the MEA had also discarded the report saying, “India rejects the report. It is fallacious, tendentious and motivated. We question the intent in bringing out such a report.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also said the report was “overtly prejudiced” and that it sought to build a “false narrative”.

Meanwhile, at the cyber security event today, the Army chief stressed on exploiting cyber space for the advantages of defence forces. “We must also develop niche capabilities to disable the adversaries’ system.” Noting that almost all the systems, be it weapons, equipment, ammunition that are used in the armed forces employ some kind of technology which takes advantage of the cyber space, Rawat said this also makes them vulnerable to the attacks from adversaries.

The cyber space, he stressed, is not only important in conventional warfare, but it is also equally relevant in the sub-conventional warfare or proxy war. “Today, the terrorists operating against us from across the borders are very tech-savvy. They are exploiting cyber space for their advantage. If we don’t stay ahead of them, we will never be able to get over the phenomena of terrorism,” Rawat said. He also cited the example of how China is ramping up its capabilities in the cyber warfare.