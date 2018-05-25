Army chief Bipin Rawat orders court of inquiry against Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi

Jammu and Kashmir police is already conducting an investigation into the May 23 incident when the major along with his driver and a young woman from Budgam were handed over to the police.

The Army today ordered a court of inquiry against Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi, who was detained by police earlier this week following an altercation when he was allegedly trying to enter a hotel with an 18-year-old woman, officials said. The future course of action would be decided based on the findings of the probe, the officials said. The decision to order a court of inquiry came shortly after Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said in Pahalgam that exemplary punishment would be given to Gogoi if he was found guilty “any offence”.

“If any officer of the Indian Army is found guilty of any offence, we will take strictest possible action,” Rawat told reporters in Pahalgam, about 95 km from here, while on a visit to the Army Goodwill School. “If Major Gogoi has done something wrong, I assure you that he will be awarded punishment at the earliest… The punishment will set an example,” the army chief said.

The hotel staff had denied Gogoi entry into a room with the woman, officials said. Gogoi’s decision to tie a civilian to the bonnet of his vehicle in Kashmir last year had sparked a row.