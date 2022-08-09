Armed Forces to be honoured with special medal on 75th anniversary of Independence

India is getting ready to celebrate 75 years of Independence and on this occasion the government plans to honour the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel with a special medal.

Tradition

The tradition of handling such medals started back in 1947 and is conferred on the forces every 25 years. When India celebrated its golden jubilee — 50 years of independence on August 15, 1997, special medals were conferred on the armed forces and CAPF personnel.

What to look for this year @ 75 years of Independence?

“The approval for the medal for both armed forces and CAPF is already in place,” said the source in the defence and security establishment. The design has not been revealed so far.

Know more about the 50th Anniversary Medal

According to sources, in 1997, the medal had Red Fort embossed on its obverse. And ’50th Anniversary of Independence 1947-1997′ was inscribed in English along the rim and on the back of the medal in a circle there was a map of India.

Who all had received the medal in 1997?

It was awarded to all the personnel of the three services: the army, Navy and the Indian Air Force, the Territorial Army, other Reserve Forces, the Railway Police Forces, Paramilitary forces including Home Guards, Civil Defence Organisation and Fire Services.

What about the 25th Independence Anniversary Medal?

The medal then had the State Emblem embossed on its obverse and the ’25th Independence Anniversary Medal’ inscribed in English. And on the reverse it had a replica of the Ashoka Chakra in the centre, and there 1947 above and 1972 below were inscribed on it.

Who received it?

This medal commemorating the 25 years of Independence was awarded to the three services, Reserve Forces, Territorial Army, and Technical Staff of the Intelligence Bureau, Calcutta Special Police Force, Home Guards, Civil Defence Organisation, Fire Service, Jail staff, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) among others.

Independence Medal 1947

All the Indians in the armed forces, Nepalese Gurkhas, who were serving in the Indian Armed Forces on August 15, 1947. Also, all ruling Princes of States were given this medal who had acceded to the Dominion of India. Those members of such State Forces who were serving on August 15, 1947.

Based on the information in public domain the Britishers were also awarded with this medal besides the Indians and the Nepalese.

Details about the 1947 medal

The obverse of the medal had the Imperial Crown and Ashoka Chakra which was surrounded by the inscriptions ‘GEORGEIUS VI: D:G: BRITT:OMN: REX: FID DEF’. On the reverse of the medal there was a representation of Ashoka’s three lions and had ‘Indian Independence’ and ’15th August 1947′ inscribed on it.