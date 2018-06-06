Armed forces repository of big data, need to carry out analytics using AI: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Armed forces are the repository of big data and there is a need to record and institutionalise the information and carry out predictive analytics using artificial intelligence, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said. (PTI)

Armed forces are the repository of big data and there is a need to record and institutionalise the information and carry out predictive analytics using artificial intelligence, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said. He also laid stress on the need for collaboration with industry and academia, pitched for leveraging various technologies available in the geo-spatial field to find solutions for the challenges faced by the Indian Army. “The armed forces are the repository of big data and there is a need to record and institutionalise the information and carry out predictive analytics using AI,” Rawat said.

He was delivering the key note address at the 11th edition of GEO Intelligence Asia, organised by GeoSpatial Media and Communication with Directorate General of Information System as Knowledge Partners and Military Survey as Co-organisers. The two-day seminar held at the Manekshaw Centre here concluded today. The theme of the seminar was GeoSpatial: A Force Multiplier for Defence and Industrial Security.

The seminar brought together the military, security officials including Border Security Force (BSF) and police forces, government and industry together to examine the latest technology solutions and on the critical role of geo-spatial technology in military and security applications. Lt. General Anil Kapoor, Director General, Information System, brought out the fact that data was being treated as the next oil and mentioned that Indian Army was in the process of redefining and refining legacy applications into state-of-the-art software by using contemporary technologies.