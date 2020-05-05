Armed Forces report 24 COVID-19 positive cases at Delhi’s R&R Hospital

Sources have confirmed that “the Oncology Ward within the Hospital has been vacated and sealed because the sanitization process has been initiated. Also, investigations have started, which will take some time.”

At the Indian Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital located in New Delhi, 24 in-patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier today, the Indian army Chief Gen MM Naravane during his visit to Eastern formations inspected various facilities set up by the Army to fight against COVID-19. Confirming the numbers, according to the Indian Army, “All the 24 in-patients who have been tested positive are from the Oncology Department and now have been shifted to the Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment.”

Out of the 24 positive patients, there is no hospital staff. “These numbers of those Oncology patients undergoing treatment and their dependents.”

Sources have confirmed that “the Oncology Ward within the Hospital has been vacated and sealed because the sanitization process has been initiated. Also, investigations have started, which will take some time.”

“As per the standard protocol in COVID-19 cases, once a patient has been identified as positive, then the process of tracing of contacts is carried out, which includes the family members who are as per the protocol are designated as High Risk. This is followed by mandatory quarantine protocol. Tests are carried out of those who are identified as High risk and the results are expected in 48 hours.”

The number of positive cases in the Armed Forces

According to sources until date, there have been a total of 74 people from the armed forces. However this number does not include today’s 24 Oncology patients.

This includes 60 serving personnel from the three Services. Also there have been some veterans as well their dependants who have been admitted for COVID-19.

From the 74 admitted, around 42 of them have been discharged after successful treatment. This number also includes 28 serving personnel from the three Services.

Army Chief visits formations in Eastern India

During his two day visit from May 4-5, Gen MM Naravane, visited various field formations which included Sukna, Binnaguri and Panagarh and was briefed by the formation commanders on the operational readiness of the formations and other important training and logistics issues.

The chief besides interacting with the troops deployed on the ground also took stock of the situation along the borders.