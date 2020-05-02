Armed Forces plan activities to express gratitude to COVID-19 warriors

The decision to carry out these activities was taken earlier in the day at a meeting.

For the first time, the Indian Armed Forces will have planned a series of activities to express gratitude to the COVID-19 Warriors across the country. Sharing the details of the planned activities on May 3, in his first formal press conference since taking over as Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat earlier this year, he said, “ The activities which will begin early morning will go on until evening.” Accompanied by Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Rawat said that “A flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat involving fighter and transport aircraft and will be conducted by the Indian Air Force. Also, there will be helicopters flying showering rose petals on hospitals across the country which have been taking care of the COVID-19 patients.”

“The Indian Army will be conducting mounted band displays around some of the COVID-19 hospitals in almost all the districts of the country. And on this Sunday, to show solidarity with the police, wreaths will be laid at the Police Memorial on behalf of the three chiefs.”

And the Indian Navy will ensure that all its ships are out at sea displaying their formations. And these ships will be lighted expressing solidarity and gratitude. “These activities have been planned by the armed forces to acknowledge the efforts of the COVID-19 warriors which include the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media. These people have been involved in conveying the message of the government and have been guiding general public how to carry on in these difficult times,” Rawat said.

The decision to carry out these activities was taken earlier in the day at a meeting which was presided over by the defence minister Rajnath Singh, the CDS and the three service chiefs and the National Security advisor.

On Increased infiltration

Despite the pandemic, Naravane stated that “The number of people trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) has gone up. Due to COVID-19, there will be no let-up in counter-terrorist operations.

About COVID-19 positive cases – he said “So far there have been only 14 cases of which five have been cured and they have returned to work. The very first patient who was COVID-19 positive is cured and already back on duty.”