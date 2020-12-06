Armed Forces Flag Day: Every citizen needs to lend a helping hand

According to the Ministry of Defence, each year around 60,000 Defence personnel are compulsorily retired, to keep the armed forces young.

Throughout the country, December 7th every year is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day, to honour the men in uniform.

When did this start?

This started from 1949, to honour our armed forces who been fighting valiantly to protect the country from the enemies at the border and hinterland. This is for the men in uniform who during various wars and fight against the ongoing cross-border terrorism and insurgency, have lost their lives and leaving quite a few disabled.

The trauma that the family suffers not only when their head of the family is either killed or disabled is very difficult to understand.

The funds collected on the Armed Forces Flag Day, helps in the rehabilitation of the families and the disabled soldier so that they lead their life of dignity.

Also, the money collected is used for providing help to the Ex- servicemen who are battling serious health issues including Heart Ailments, Cancer, and Joint Replacement, etc.

Why?

According to the Ministry of Defence, each year around 60,000 Defence personnel are compulsorily retired, to keep the armed forces young. They are released between 35-40 years of age and they are physically fit and young. Therefore, caring for these ex-soldiers and their families is a national responsibility.

Role of every Indian

The government at the Centre and state level extend all the help; however, it is also the duty of every citizen of the country to make contribution for providing medical care, rehabilitation, financial aid and support.

More about the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Through the Gazette of India notification No 5(1) 92/US(WE)/D(Res) dated 13 Apr 1993, Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) was instituted.

For the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, several rehabilitation and welfare schemes for Ex Servicemen (ESM) and their dependents are run.

Any contributions made to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempted from Income Tax.

Also, the Corporate contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are eligible for fulfilling the CSR obligation under section 135 of Companies Act, 2013.

More about Kendriya Sainik Board

For the Resettlement and Welfare of Ex-Servicemen and their dependents, this is the apex body of the government and it formulates policies.

The Defence Minister is the President and other members in the Board, include Chief-Ministers/Governors of the States, the three Services Chiefs, Senior Govt Officials, retired officers and retired JCOs.

This Board which administratively controls the AFFDF meets regularly to review the outstanding issues related to resettlement and welfare of Ex-Servicemen. And to also consider new concessions and schemes.