Armed forces are ready to meet any threats, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Discrimination faced by the people during the last 70 years has ended after Article 370 has been nullified and two Union Territories in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh created, says the government.

In his address at the annual general body meeting of the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in New Delhi on Thursday, defence minister Rajnath Singh said the groundwork for a permanent solution for this issue was laid during the first term of government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the decision taken about Article 370 will have some effects, according to the minister the neighbouring country is not happy and it will try to disturb peace. “Our Armed Forces have accepted the security challenge and are fully prepared to meet any threats,” he added.

Ahead of the government’s announcement to remove Article 370, both the Indian Army as well as other security forces was put on high alert and more were air lifted in an effort to curb any violence along the LOC and the Valley.

Besides the 100 companies of para military forces being present there the Indian Army is on a standby.

Singh urged IDSA to carry out careful, meaningful and five-dimensional analysis as new threats emerged in cyber and space domains. And, in addition to the traditional threats from land, air and sea, the minister suggested that the institute should study and speed up processes of import of defence weapons and platforms.

He pointed out that the government adopted “neighbourhood first policy’’ and it was reflected by Prime Minister Modi’s first visit overseas in his second term to Maldives and Singh’s visit to Mozambique.

Earlier before the AGM of IDSA, the defence minister was unanimously elected President of IDSA by its Executive Council, led by Sujan R Chinoy, Director General, IDSA.