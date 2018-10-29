Argentina’s Mauricio Macri may be chief guest at 2019 Republic Day parade after Trump’s refusal

If the Argentinean leader comes as the chief guest, this will boost the relations between India and the LatAm region.

The buzz in the corridors of power is that the President of Argentina Mauricio Macri could be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade in 2019. This would be the second time that a leader of Argentina will be the chief guest. The first was in 1985 when President Raul Alfonsin had come as a guest of honour.

In a non-committal response, Daniel Chuburu, the ambassador of Argentina to India confirmed that “there is an invite for the President Marci’s visit to India in January, but there are neither dates confirmed nor the scope of the visit has been stated.”

The development follows US President DOnald Trump’s refusal to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.

In 1981 the Mexican President Jose Lopez Portillo was the first from the region to come to India as the chief guest, followed by President Raul Alfonsin of Argentina in 1985. In 1987 Peru President Alan Garcia came, in 1996 and in 2004 presidents of Brazil had come as chief guests.

As has been reported by FE earlier, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Buenos Aires next month for the G-20 summit, a bilateral meeting with Macri is expected to take place on the sidelines where enhancement of trade relations between the two countries will be on top of the discussions.

Citing prior engagement the Trump administration has conveyed to India that President Donald Trump will not be able to visit India as the chief guest on the Republic Day Parade chief guest.

While the date for the State of The Union (SOTU) is not fixed, the US administration has said that President Trump will be delivering the address on as January 26, the day India’s celebrates its Republic Day.