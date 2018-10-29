Argentina’s Mauricio Macri may be chief guest at 2019 Republic Day parade after Trump’s refusal

By: | Updated: October 29, 2018 12:47 PM

The buzz in the corridors of power is that the President of Argentina Mauricio Macri could be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade in 2019. This would be the second time that a leader of Argentina will be the chief guest.

Mauricio Macri, Republic Day, Republic Day chief guest, Republic day 2019 parade, donald Trump, Argentina, republic day chief guest 2019, donald trump republic day chief guestIf the Argentinean leader comes as the chief guest, this will boost the relations between India and the LatAm region.

The buzz in the corridors of power is that the President of Argentina Mauricio Macri could be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade in 2019. This would be the second time that a leader of Argentina will be the chief guest. The first was in 1985 when President Raul Alfonsin had come as a guest of honour.

In a non-committal response, Daniel Chuburu, the ambassador of Argentina to India confirmed that “there is an invite for the President Marci’s visit to India in January, but there are neither dates confirmed nor the scope of the visit has been stated.”

If the Argentinean leader comes as the chief guest, this will boost the relations between India and the LatAm region.

The development follows US President DOnald Trump’s refusal to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.
In 1981 the Mexican President Jose Lopez Portillo was the first from the region to come to India as the chief guest, followed by President Raul Alfonsin of Argentina in 1985. In 1987 Peru President Alan Garcia came, in 1996 and in 2004 presidents of Brazil had come as chief guests.

As has been reported by FE earlier, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Buenos Aires next month for the G-20 summit, a bilateral meeting with Macri is expected to take place on the sidelines where enhancement of trade relations between the two countries will be on top of the discussions.

Citing prior engagement the Trump administration has conveyed to India that President Donald Trump will not be able to visit India as the chief guest on the Republic Day Parade chief guest.

While the date for the State of The Union (SOTU) is not fixed, the US administration has said that President Trump will be delivering the address on as January 26, the day India’s celebrates its Republic Day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Argentina’s Mauricio Macri may be chief guest at 2019 Republic Day parade after Trump’s refusal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition