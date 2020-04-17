IAF’s brand new Apache attack helicopter makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur; details here

IAF’s Apache attack helicopter made an emergency landing in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) newly acquired AH-64E Apache attack helicopter made an emergency landing in Hoshiarpur District, Punjab on Friday after taking off from Pathankot airbase.

An official statement released by the IAF stated, “After being airborne for almost one hour, the helicopter indicated a critical failure. The pilot of the helicopter immediately carried out a safe landing. This was located to the west of Indora, Punjab.”

According to the IAF, “Swift actions were taken. The crew and the helicopter are safe. There is no damage to the property. After carrying out the proper checks, the helicopter will be recovered.”

This is the first-ever emergency landing of the Apache Attack Helicopter in India.

The ‘flying tanks’, Apache-AH-64E helicopters are already inducted in the IAF and are equipped with air-to-air missiles, and have the capability to detect moving targets and engaging them. The helicopters are currently based in Pathankot and Jorhat airbases. The Indian Army has ordered six of these helicopters.

ENQUIRY INTO EMERGENCY LANDING

“These are brand new helicopters. The IAF will be conducting an enquiry to find the cause of the emergency landing. Also, if need be, there is a Field Service Representative who is already located in Pathankot and will be helping out,” explained a senior officer.

All the 22 Apache AH64 (I) aircraft which have been upgraded and are modified to meet the IAF specific requirements are already in India. Only 17 have been inducted in the service and the rest were in the process of being tested.

“The tests on the remaining machines had to put on hold due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 lockdown. These will be resumed once the lockdown is lifted, sources added.

These helicopters have replaced the Russian MI25/35 gunships and have the capability of operating in different terrains including the thick jungles in the North east, deserts and mountains.

The helicopters which have been procured through the Foreign Military Sales route (FMS) have the best crash survivability features. These include a tailwheel, and the crew compartments of the tandem-seat cockpit are shielded which helps in ensuring mission survivability.

EXPERTS’ VIEWS

Air Vice-Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (retd), Addl Director General, Centre for Air Power Studies, said “These are more than attack helicopters. It’s a complete system. And it carries the most potent armament including the Hellfire anti-tank missiles, comes with air to air missiles, rockets and the chin-mounted gun. It has come with night vision and night targeting systems and this will make it difficult for the enemy to hide in the darkness.”

“The attack helicopter has made IAF more potent,” Group Capt Sundeep Mehta (retd) said.